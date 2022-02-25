February 25 – Meet Couscous!

Couscous is a little over a year old, 15 months to be exact.

She is very shy and timid, which can make it extremely hard for potential adopters to get a good look at her.

Because she is so shy, it’s probably best that she goes to a home with another cat. She doesn’t absolutely have to, but she does like other cats and it would probably make her transition easier.

If you are interested in Couscous, she is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.