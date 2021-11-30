WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Corbin

November 30 – Meet Corbin!

Corbin is a Coonhound and is estimated to be about 5 years old.

He was found on the street and was already adopted once.

Through that adoption, the shelter discovered he doesn’t do well with other dogs.

He’s pretty food motivated, even food aggressive, as he was malnourished for awhile.

It is also advised that Corbin doesn’t go with young kids who tend to drop their food.

Corbin would still be a great pet for someone who has grown kids and no other dogs.

If you’re interested in him, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.