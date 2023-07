July 12th– Meet Coral!

Coral is a 2 year-old spayed female dog.

She is so sweet. She’s very obedient and just hangs by your side.

She just met me and she’s already like this with me and she can definitely be like this with you.

Coral’s great with kids, cats and dogs, and she just likes to wander and just gaze around and look around.

If you’re interested in Coral, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway