May 4 – Meet Colby!

Colby is a very sweet 3 year-old who got hit by a car.

He was rehabbed and is now ready for adoption!

Colby can only see out of one eye and has a little bit of a head tilt, but that just makes him more endearing.

To learn more about Colby, visit EveryDogsDream.org.

