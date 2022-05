MAY 18 – Meet Coconut!

Coconut is a 3 year-old spayed female.

She is a very laid back cat but can still be very fun!

She can be shy at first but once she’s adjusted she’ll get along with other pets quickly.

If you’re interested in Coconut , you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway