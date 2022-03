March 17 – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Clover!

Clover is a 1 to 2 year old girl who is very excitable.

She will most likely do the best in a home with someone who can give her plenty of room to run and excercise.

She loves all different kinds of toys and is very food motivated as well.

If you’re interested in Clover, she is at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.