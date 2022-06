June 10th – Meet Clam!

Clam is a 4 year-old spayed female.

She is a shy cat who you will have to have a lot of patience with.

She is a very cute cat nonetheless that will give you the love you deserve.

If you’re interested in Clam, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.