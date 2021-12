December 20 – Meet Cindy!

Cindy is sweet and cute and pretty much the perfect cat.

She’s got gorgeous black fur with a little bit of cute white markings to set her apart a bit.

She’s only about a year and a half.

If you’re interested in Cindy, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.