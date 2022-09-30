September 30th – Meet Cider

Cider is a 2 1/2 month-old male kitten.

He is a small black cat and is very loving and social.

Cider enjoys other cats and people who hold him.

He is missing a foot and has extra toes in the front so he is a one of a kind kitten.

If you’re interested in Cider, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.