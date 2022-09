September 27th – Meet Chickpea!

Chickpea is a 5 month-old male cat.

He is a sweet ginger boy with socks.

Chickpea loves to get onto couches or chairs and just relax, he is a very calm, super chill cat.

If you’re interested in Chickpea, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway