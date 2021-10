October 4 – Meet Champ!

Champ is a sweet, 6 month old black and white kitty.

His brother got adopted, and now he’s waiting to go home.

6 months is a great age to adopt a cat, as that initial kitten energy is largely out of the way, but they are still spunky and playful!

Champ is available at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.