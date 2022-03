March 10 – Meet Champ!

Champ is a sweet and fun loving Boxer mix who about a year old.

He came in as a stray with no one looking for him.

He does pretty well with pretty much everyone.

If you already have a dog, you can always bring them in to dog test with any of the dogs at the Broome County Dog Shelter you might be thinking of adopting.

If you’re interested in Champ, he is available now.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.