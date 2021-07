JULY 1 – We’re spending July back at the Broome County Dog Shelter, and are excited to start with this sweet girl!

Cece is estimated to be about 5 to 7 years old, and was signed over after her owner could no longer take care of her.

She may not be the youngest pup, but she certainly does act like she is!

If you’re interested in Cece, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.