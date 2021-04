April 22 – Meet Cayenne!

Cayenne is a sweet girl who is about 3 years old.

Cayenne only has one eye, so some of the staff at the Humane Society have taken to calling her a pirate!

Her one eye doesn’t stop her from doing all her favorite things, though.

If you’re interested in Cayenne, contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.