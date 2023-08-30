August 30th – Meet Catty Labelle!

Hans is a 7 year-old female cat.

As you can see, she’s super sweet.

She’s a little bit on the shy side at first, but she is more than happy to welcome pets and belly rubs just as long as she gets a nice, slow introduction and a little hand sniff.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Catty Labelle, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.