AUGUST 8 – Meet Caracol!

Caracol is a sweet 2 year-old.

She’s a little more independent than she is cuddly, but she’ll still make a great pet for anyone!

If you’re interested in Caracol, she is up for adoption at the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.