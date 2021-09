September 6 – Meet Bruno Meows!

If you’re looking for a handsome, young kitty Bruno Meows may be your guy!

He’s got a gorgeous tabby coat with some Bengal swirls, making him stand out.

And, he’s only a year and a half old.

Bruno would be great for pretty much anyone, so, if you’re interested in taking him home, just contact Every Dog’s Dream!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.