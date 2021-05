May 18 – Here’s Bruce!

Bruce is about 2 years old.

He’s a bigger guy and a bit shy, but he is beautiful! He’s got black and white cow like markings.

Though he is shy, he will come out of his shell and he loves attention!

If you’re interested in Bruce, you can find more information on him at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.