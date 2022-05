MAY 5 – Meet Brewski!

Brewksi is about 4 years old and a super sweet cat.

He doesn’t really like being held, but he shows his affection in other ways and absolutely loves being pet.

He gets along great with other cats as well.

If you’re interested in Brewski, you can adopt him through the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.