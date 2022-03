March 30 – Meet Boo Boo!

Boo Boo is a really sweet dog, he’s about 2 years old.

He’s very excitable and is looking for a home where he will have space to get his energy out. But he’s a pretty laid back guy once he gets his energy out.

He was signed over by his owner fairly recently.

If you’re interested in Boo Boo contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.