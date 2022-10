October 6th – Meet Bonnie

Bonnie is a 3 year-old spayed female cat.

She is a gorgeous long haired Calico cat.

Bonnie is a cat that wants all the attention, so its best that you have no other cats or dogs.

If you’re interested in Bonnie, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.