SEPTEMBER 7 – Meet Blondie!

Blondie is a sweet girl with a beautiful coat, and is about a year and a half.

Blondie is very cuddly and even likes to be held.

She has a unique purr as well, which sounds a bit like a chirp.

If you’re interested in Blondie, she is available right now at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.