WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Biscuit

August 24 – Meet Biscuit!

Biscuit is about 4 years old and very, very loving.

He does have Feline Leukemia Virus, or FeLV, which sounds scarier than it is.

It basically means Biscuit has a weak immune system and will get sick easier than most cats, and can transmit this illness to other cats.

Biscuit should be the only cat in the house should you choose to adopt him.

For more information on FeLV or Biscuit, contact the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

