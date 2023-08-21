August 17th – Meet Olaf!

Birdie is a 7 month-old female cat

She’s super sweet. Doesn’t mind being held at all. Maybe me a little bit.

She’s very playful. Would enjoy another cat companion that’s also very playful to keep up with her.

It seems like she’d be good with kids and just looking for her forever home.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Birdie, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway