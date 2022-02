February 11 – Meet Bimini!

Bimini is a breathtaking 10 month old female kitty.

She has longer fur, which usually requires a little bit of upkeep.

Bimini loves to play, but does have a lot of that young kitten energy out of her.

She’s a little shy, which sometimes causes her to hide and be slow to come out, but don’t let that deter you from adopting this beautiful girl!

Come visit her at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.