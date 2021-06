June 2 – Meet Bessie!

Bessie is a very sweet little 3-month old kitten ready for her forever home.

She’s a beautiful light gray and does well with the other kittens in her room.

She isn’t spayed, but SPEAK Animal Hospital includes the spay fee with their $80 kitten adoptions.

For more on Bessie, you can contact the Speak Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Agway of Owego and Endicott.