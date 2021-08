AUGUST 6 – Meet Bentley!

Bentley is a very sweet guy, and he’s around 5 years old.

He’s not great with other dogs, and would most likely have to be the only pet in the home.

Despite that, Bentley is very loving and would make an excellent pet!

If you’re interested in Bentley, contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.