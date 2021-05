May 31 – Meet Belmar!

Belmar is 2-3 years old, and he was found outside the Belmar pub.

He’s a little bit shy, but he opens up once he feels comfortable.

Plus, he’s got an adorable diamond nose!

If you’re interested in Belmar, you can contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.