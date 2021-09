SEPTEMBER 9 – Meet Belmar!

Belmar is a sweet 3 year-old who is a little shy.

He was found outside the Belmar Pub, hence his name.

He will need a little time to adjust to his new home, but he will be a great pet.

If you’re interested in Belmar, he is at Every Dog’s Dream.

