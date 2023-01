January 13th – Meet Beast!

Beast is an 4 year-old neutered male cat.

He is an energetic one, but he likes to be by himself.

He’s a solo kind of cat, he will run around and scratch on everything and jump as high as he can to reach the highest view, to look at whatever he wants.

If your interested in Beast, he’s here at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.