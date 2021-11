November 24 – Meet Bane!

Bane is a super energetic and playful guy about 1-2 years old, most likely a pit-bull mix.

He LOVES his toys, and especially likes to play with balls.

He’s been at the shelter for awhile and would be thrilled to get to go to his forever home.

If you’re interested in Bane, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.