October 18: Meet Bamboozle!

Bamboozle is a 3 year-old male with his own trick – he’ll jump into your arms when “asked.”

He’s super friendly and adores all kinds of attention.

He should be a good fit for pretty much any home he’s in.

So, if you’re interested in this spritely guy, you can check him out at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.