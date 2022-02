BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Baby Boy!

This super sweet guy has been featured two other times and is still looking for his forever home.

He’s young, only 2 years old, and he’s one of the friendliest cats at the shelter.

He will be the first one to greet you morning and night!

If you’re interested in taking Baby Boy in, you can contact Every Cat’s Dream.

