January 19 – Meet Baba!

Baba is a super sweet cat, still a kitten, really at only 9 months old.

Baba loves to be held, and loves to be cuddled.

If you’re interested in a playful, young girl, Baba would be a great pet for you!

She is available at Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego Endicott Agway.