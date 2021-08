AUGUST 19 – Meet Axel!

Axel is about 5 years old.

He was a local surrender from someone who could no longer care for him.

He’s got plenty of energy and will make a great pet.

If you’re interested in Axel he’s available at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

And, don’t forget, next Saturday is free adoption day!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.