MAY 13 – Meet Atari!

Atari is a 14 month-old spayed female.

She is so cute and very soft as well.

She can be very shy at first but just give her a few head rubs and she will melt into your hands.

If you’re interested in Atari, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.