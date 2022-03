March 24 – Meet Aspen!

Aspen is a very sweet 4 year-old girl.

She was probably used in the past for breeding, given how many litters of puppies that she’s had.

Now, she’s just looking for a good home with a loving owner.

Aspen is very calm and quiet, she does well with pretty much anyone though she hasn’t yet been kid tested.

If you’re interested in her, she is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

