August 2 – Meet Artoo!

Artoo is a great guy about 3 years old.

And, he knows tricks!

He is a very calm dog who seems to love everyone.

So if you looking for a quieter, sweet dog, Artoo may be your guy!

He’s up for adoption at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.