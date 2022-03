MARCH 31 – Meet Arlo!

Want a sweet and unique pup? Arlo may be your guy!

He’s about 2 years old and very energetic and loving.

Arlo does great with other dogs, so if you’re already a dog parent, Arlo will likely be a great addition.

He seems to be some sort of lab, husky mix.

If you’re interested in Arlo, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.