JULY 5 – Meet Aries!

Aries is a 1 year-old pit mix with a really unique rose gold color.

He’ll make a good pet, however, he does have some vision problems so someone who is experienced with vision impairment in dogs would be a good fit.

If you’re interested in Aries, check him out at the Broome County Dog Shelter!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.