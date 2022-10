October 4th – Meet Andy

Andy is a 2 year-old neutered male cat.

Andy is an adorable short haired ginger cat.

He is more shy than most cats so he will take a lot of time to open up.

He will melt into your hands and ask for pets nonstop.

If you’re interested in Andy, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.