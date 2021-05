MAY 21 – Meet Amy!

Amy is a bigger girl, she’s only 3 but she’s already had a litter of kittens.

Now, though, Amy is ready to go to her own home.

She’s easy to find at the shelter, with her rainbow collar!

If you’re interested in Amy, contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.