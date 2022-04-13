APRIL 13 – Meet Alonzo!

If you’re looking for a spunky yet beautiful kitten, Alonzo may be your guy.

One thing Alonzo does that is super cute is he loves to carry toys around in his mouth like a dog. One of his favorite games is to pick up a shoelace in his mouth and drag it behind him, causing other cats to chase him.

Alonzo does great with other cats and dogs. He would probably do the best in a home with another cat to play with him.

If you’re interested in Alonzo, you can adopt him through Lava’s Lost and Forgotten Felines.

