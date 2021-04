April 14 – Meet Alana!

Alana is around 3 years old and was a transfer from Georgia.

She’s pretty skinny so she’ll need lots of good food.

She’s good with cats, kids and other pets, so she really can go to anyone.

If you’re interested in Alana, contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.