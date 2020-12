Day 9: Today we’re discussing an area of holiday planning that can be hard for some – holiday baking.

While clouds of flour and tubs of cookie dough are fine for many people, those with gluten intolerances or Celiac disease don’t have it as easy.

We visited Old Barn Market and Gluten Free Bakery to see the kinds of products they offer for the gluten and dairy free people in our lives.

Don’t worry – everything tastes just as good as it would with “full gluten!”