BINGHAMTON, NY – Free coffee, anyone?

Mirabito Convenience Store is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Number 5 Commons Convenience Store.

The event begins at 11 with the ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, December 3rd at the 33 South Washington Street, Binghamton location.

The first 50 guests in attendance will receive free coffee for a year.

There will also be a gas sale and a prize wheel.