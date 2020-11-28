Warriors multi-sport athlete signs National Letter of Intent to Fairfield University

BINGHAMTON, NY – Yet another local student-athlete has officially committed to playing at the Division I level.

Last Thursday, Chenango Valley senior Rory Thompson signed his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Fairfield University.

Along with being a stand out in the classroom, Thompson also shined in four different sports during his time at C.V., having played lacrosse, football, basketball, and even golf.

After signing, Thompson says his childhood dream has finally come to fruition.

“Dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this moment literally my entire life. I think 2nd grade, 1st grade, was when I decided I wanted to play Division I sports. Again, I thought it was going to be football. But, that didn’t happen. But, you know, I’ve got so much to be thankful for. My parents, all these coaches. It’s all, it was them. That’s the reason why I’m here,” he says.

Thompson is planning to study Business at Fairfield, with hopes of playing professional lacrosse or coaching the sport at the collegiate level in the future.