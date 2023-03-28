BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Brooklyn murder suspect admitted to carrying an illegal weapon while on the run in Binghamton.

On January 18th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force located 26-year-old Taykwann Browne who had an active homicide warrant in New York City and fled from parole supervision.

Police attempted to pull over Browne on Binghamton’s East Side, but he drove off and led a police chase through the City.

Browne eventually crashed his Ford Fusion in the vicinity of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue and began to flee on foot before being apprehended.

A loaded illegal 9-milimeter handgun was located by a K9 near where Browne had fled. Narcotics were also recovered.

Browne will be sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison on June 30th. On top of that, he still faces murder charges in New York City.

“We thank law enforcement for tracking down this violent felon and removing him from the streets of our community. Those avoiding charges in other jurisdictions are in for a rude awakening if they think they can hide in Broome County. You will be found and brought to justice,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.