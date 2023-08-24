BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced the sentencing of a Brooklyn man on Thursday following his appearance in court.

Taykwann Browne, 27, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Browne admitted that on January 18, he illegally possessed a loaded 9-millimeter pistol in the City of Binghamton. Local law enforcement assisted New York State Parole in locating Browne, who had escaped supervision while having an active homicide warrant in New York City.

Browne was driving a Ford Fusion on the East Side of Binghamton when police attempted to pull him over. Browne failed to comply and drove off, leading police on a chase throughout the city. Browne crashed the car in the vicinity of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended by police shortly after. A loaded 9-millimeter handgun was located by a canine in the vicinity of where Browne had initially fled. A quantity of narcotics was also recovered at the scene.

Browne was on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction in Brooklyn at the time of the arrest. He is also facing murder charges in New York City.

“We thank law enforcement for tracking down this violent repeat offender. Defendant Browne was originally to receive 7 years incarceration but picked up additional charges while out of custody that added time to his sentence,” said Korchak.