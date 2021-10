BROOME COUNTY – Early voting for the 2021 election is officially underway.

All eligible voters can cast their votes until Sunday.

Broome County residents can go to the Broome County Public Library, Oakdale Mall, George F Johnson Memorial Library or the Taste NY Building to submit their ballots.

Polls are open tomorrow and Friday from 10 to 6, as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5.

More about early voting can be found at BroomeVotes.com or calling the Board of Elections of 778-2172.